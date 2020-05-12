Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,645 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,361 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,002,000 after purchasing an additional 915,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,096,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,326,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

