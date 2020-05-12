Denarius Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Denarius has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $187.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002221 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Denarius has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,328,410 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

