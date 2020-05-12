DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

