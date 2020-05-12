Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ASRT opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Depomed has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Depomed Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

