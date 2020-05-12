Derek A. Bertocci Sells 913 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $82,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GH traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,513. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.89 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,786,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $23,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 330,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $21,999,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

