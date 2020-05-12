Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report issued on Sunday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

GDI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE:GDI opened at C$34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.35. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$24.19 and a 1-year high of C$38.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$344.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.20 million.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

