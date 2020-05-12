Dether (DTH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $97.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. Dether has a market capitalization of $109,046.50 and approximately $97.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Dether has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.03667256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00055929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001970 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011369 BTC.

About Dether

Dether is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dether is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

