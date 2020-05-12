Deutsche Bank Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $65.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.26.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,527,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $62.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after buying an additional 151,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $327,257,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

