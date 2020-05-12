Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Securitas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCTBF remained flat at $$11.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

About Securitas

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

