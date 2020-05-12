Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Up 38.2% in April

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 14,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.