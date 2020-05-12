DEX 1-Day Volume Tops $378,689.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $378,689.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02116137 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00090094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00177816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

