DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,222 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 4.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of DexCom worth $63,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $10,553,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in DexCom by 19.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DexCom by 27.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $5,672,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $330.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.34. 2,153,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,007. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.87, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.63 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.67.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $514,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $5,395,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,059 shares of company stock worth $28,231,981 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

