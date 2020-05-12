Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. 1,306,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,292,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.