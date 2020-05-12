Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,401.70. 376,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,224.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,325.47. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,295,720 shares of company stock valued at $85,349,673. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.