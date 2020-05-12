Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,838 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $29,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 69,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,610 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 830,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,440,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.93.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. 199,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.