Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 431,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,850 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,910.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $39.98. 41,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,033,565. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.