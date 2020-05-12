Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,891 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,891 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.40% of SPX Flow worth $29,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in SPX Flow by 9.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 48,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 212.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 47.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 76.2% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLOW. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE FLOW traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX Flow Inc has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $37,386.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.