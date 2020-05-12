Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,391 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Integer worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Integer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Integer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Integer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITGR traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $75.28. 1,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $328.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

