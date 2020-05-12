Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,680 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $35,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.1% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.05.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.74. 139,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,791. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

