Diamond Platform Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,834.00 (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $1,834.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for $6.93 or 0.00078968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.03690376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00056550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032135 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

DPT is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,371 tokens. The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

