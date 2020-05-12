Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Acquires $90,440.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $90,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DBD traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 1,392,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.67 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 29.2% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 190,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 218,341 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 52.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 228.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

