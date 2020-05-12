DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 83.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.8% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $146,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $150,005.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.47. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

