Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $81,670.52 and approximately $10.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001043 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,213,958 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

