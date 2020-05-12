Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $3,634,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 13.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $664.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.94. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.