Dimecoin Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $386.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016760 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002928 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000726 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002384 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Novaexchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

