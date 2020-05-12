Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,044,561 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 288,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 919,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.