Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dixons Carphone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

Shares of Dixons Carphone stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.