DMarket Trading Up 1.5% This Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $8.01 million and $315,952.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.02105673 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00179920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.