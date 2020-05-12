Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Docusign worth $19,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 6.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,005 shares of company stock valued at $62,053,657. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $120.65 on Tuesday. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $121.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.