Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Dollar Tree worth $24,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,253,000 after purchasing an additional 123,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,810,000 after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

DLTR opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

