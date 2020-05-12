DraftCoin Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $38,342.73 and approximately $40.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000203 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

