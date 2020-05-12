Dragon Coins (DRG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,125.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 13% against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $8,125.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

