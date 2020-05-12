Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Gabelli

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.04 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 48.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 24.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 112.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

