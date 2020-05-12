DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of DTE Energy worth $24,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 117,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 133,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.42.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $98.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.