DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $804.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $231,102.47 and approximately $804.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016575 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

