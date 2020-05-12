Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $218,976.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.03690376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00056550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032135 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,546,462 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

