Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-643 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.11 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.42 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. DA Davidson began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.66.

DT stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $4,583,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 417,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,407 shares of company stock worth $26,105,690 in the last 90 days.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

