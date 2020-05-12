Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.50 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.66.

Shares of DT opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,429,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,955 shares in the company, valued at $10,789,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 848,407 shares of company stock valued at $26,105,690.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

