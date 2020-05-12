Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Clearway Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 971,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,449. Clearway Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -840.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

