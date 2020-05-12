Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in ASML by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,758. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $186.31 and a 12 month high of $319.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.57.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

