Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.30. 438,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,709. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

