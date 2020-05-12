Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $10.82 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,980 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. 7,967,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,609. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 27,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $998,067.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,310.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.