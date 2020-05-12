Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $13.54 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,749,912 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 1.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Mplx worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Mplx by 34.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 57,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mplx by 158.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Mplx by 8.8% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,274,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 184,528 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1,448.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 426,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 399,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in Mplx by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 160,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

MPLX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,504. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.64%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

