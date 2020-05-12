Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 500,245 shares in the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,631,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sony by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,053,000 after buying an additional 183,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sony by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after buying an additional 168,060 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,054,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of Sony stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 916,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,743. Sony Corp has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $73.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

