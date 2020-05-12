Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $26.72 Million Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 223.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,590 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines accounts for about 2.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tc Pipelines worth $26,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $17,926,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 375.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 403,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,998 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1,293.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after purchasing an additional 494,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. 1,213,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

