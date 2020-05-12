Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

SAP stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.42. The company had a trading volume of 652,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

