Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 10,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

