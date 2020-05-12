Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 245.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $298,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. 30,772,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,282,559. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.