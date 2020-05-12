Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 72,635 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 500,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 409,830 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $7,809,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. 685,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,374. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQM. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

