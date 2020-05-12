Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,129. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.